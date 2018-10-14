MURDER

Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug

LAKELAND, Florida --
A Florida woman charged with killing her husband told investigators she accidentally stabbed him after tripping on a rug.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Rachel Fidanian of Lakeland was charged this week with second-degree murder for the June 25 death of her 40-year-old husband, Bryant Fidanian.

The 38-year-old suspect told Polk County sheriff's investigators she was cutting pizza with a knife when the couple's dog came into the house covered in feces. She said she ran toward the dog, tripped on a rug and fell into her husband, stabbing him in the chest.

While she described their relationship as "wonderful," detectives say neighbors reported frequent arguments and deputies had been called seven times to the home.
Fidanian was being held without bond Friday. Court records don't list an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderaccidentmarriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, posts bail
Abington woman shot to death sitting in car in Olney
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Gunman opens fire on 2 brothers sitting on the steps in Logan, 1 dies
More murder
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate fliers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
Child dies after being hit by car in Bucks County
4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party
Show More
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Camden
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
More News