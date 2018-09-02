The woman caught on doorbell video that went viral one week ago returned to the Montgomery, Texas home she fled a week and a half ago to collect her belongings and meet with family members of her late boyfriend.The video that showed her wearing only a T-shirt and wrist restraints flooded law enforcement with calls from families looking for their own missing loved one, wondering if the woman whose image was shared on social media might be the ones for whom they were searching."That hurt my heart," she told Eyewitness News Sunday in an exclusive interview. "I didn't realize that at the time, knowing that they thought I might be the person they were looking for."She wants her name and identity to remain private, and would not discuss details of what caused her to flee the house. Police consider her to be a sexual assault victim.She said she was unaware of the social media video until this week."I had gone to be with my family in Dallas, and I just wanted to block out the world," she said.The same day she learned that her image had been circulated around the world on Facebook, she learned her boyfriend, Dennis Collins, had taken his own life.The night when she left the house ringing neighbors' doorbells, she said, "I was scared at the time."She said the man she had been with since April that one night, "wasn't the man I knew.""Dennis, I believe in my heart, that's not who he truly is, so it hurts me to see him bashed online," she said.She also said after no one answered when she rang their doorbells, she tried to stop people driving by, but no one stopped.She said she returned to the home she shared with Collins, but "we weren't in the house at the same time."She also said, at her request, he followed her on the drive to Dallas, because she was "having anxiety issues."She said she spoke by phone with him after she left, but he gave no indication he would take his own life."His last text said to 'give my mom a hug and be happy.'"She also wanted to thank the concern voices on social media for her welfare."I was really touched finding out how many people were wondering if I was okay and praying for me. I didn't even know it, but it gave me the strength to make it through a very difficult time," she said.The woman gave the following statement to KTRK-TV reporter Deborah Wrigley: