Woman sets fire to home, stabs 84-year-old man in Philly: Police

An elderly man was stabbed multiple times while running from his burning Philadelphia home on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:49 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Roselyn Street in the city's Olney section.

Police say the 84-year-old man made it outside the home when he was stabbed in the torso by a woman who set fire to the home. Police say the woman and the victim knew each other.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition

The woman is in police custody. She has not been identified at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
