'Emily Doe,' woman sexually assaulted by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, is writing memoir

NEW YORK -- The woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner and confronted him in court before his sentencing is writing a memoir.

TIMELINE: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book, currently untitled, by the woman known publicly as Emily Doe. The publisher declined comment on whether she will use her real name. Her memoir is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Doe read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

Take a look at full coverage of the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkstanford universitybookssexually assaultbrock turneru.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Worker trapped in trench in Chester County
Show More
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
AccuWeather: Tracking Storms Tonight
City says it's working to stop illegal dumping
Video shows man being attacked and robbed in Port Richmond
Philly union workers rally for fair contract
More TOP STORIES News