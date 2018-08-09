Woman sexually assaulted in laundry room of Germantown home

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault in the Germantown section.The attack happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of East Johnson Street.A 30-year-old woman was attacked in the basement laundry room of a house that has been converted into apartments.According to investigators, the suspect held a gun to the victim's head and forced her to perform sex acts against her will.The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's with a thin build, a beard, and multiple tattoos on both arms.He was wearing a gray shirt with "winner" on the front, black pants, and a black hat with a red circle emblem on the front. Detectives say the suspect was in the neighborhood offering lawn services.Next door neighbor Toshanek Taylor watched as police canvassed her block."It's scary. Like, I actually didn't think it was going to be this close," she said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or call 911.------