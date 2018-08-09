Woman sexually assaulted in laundry room of Germantown home

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault in the Germantown section.
The attack happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of East Johnson Street.
A 30-year-old woman was attacked in the basement laundry room of a house that has been converted into apartments.
According to investigators, the suspect held a gun to the victim's head and forced her to perform sex acts against her will.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's with a thin build, a beard, and multiple tattoos on both arms.
He was wearing a gray shirt with "winner" on the front, black pants, and a black hat with a red circle emblem on the front. Detectives say the suspect was in the neighborhood offering lawn services.
Next door neighbor Toshanek Taylor watched as police canvassed her block.
"It's scary. Like, I actually didn't think it was going to be this close," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or call 911.
