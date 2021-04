PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed inside a house in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.Police were called around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Griscom Street.Arriving officers found the victim, described as a woman in her 20s, shot once in the mouth.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Action News has learned police stopped a suspect nearby the scene who was being questioned.There is no word on the suspect's identity or a motive.