Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street

Police say someone shot and killed a woman while she was walking down a West Philadelphia street.Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest.This morning police are searching for the shooter.The confrontation happened in the 800 block of North 42nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Police officers took the woman, who was in her 30s, to the hospital, but she could not be saved.Police have not yet identified the woman.