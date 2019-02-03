Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say someone shot and killed a woman while she was walking down a West Philadelphia street.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest.

This morning police are searching for the shooter.

The confrontation happened in the 800 block of North 42nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers took the woman, who was in her 30s, to the hospital, but she could not be saved.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

