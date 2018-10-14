Woman shot during attempted robbery in Camden

A woman in Camden was shot in the foot by a man that police say was trying to rob her.The Action Cam was at the scene at the Walter Rand Transportation Center on the 100 block of Broadway.Police say a man walked up to the woman at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and demanded money.The man then opened fire on the woman, wounding her in the foot.The woman is being treated at Cooper University Hospital.The suspect ran off and remains on the loose.------