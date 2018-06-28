Woman shot, found on steps of Kensington home

Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who wounded a woman in Kensington.The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.Officers found the 35-year-old victim on the 600 block of Ontario Street. But, they are not sure if that's where the shooting took place.There is no ballistic evidence or blood at the scene.Police say the woman lives in the neighborhood, but was sitting on the front steps of someone else's house.She was able to tell police that the gunman has a tattoo of a panther on his arm.She is undergoing surgery at the hospital and is in critical condition.------