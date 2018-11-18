Woman shot in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Chester police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on 8th Street between Pennell and Pusey streets.
Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired.
Officials said when they arrived they found a woman had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
There is no word on any arrests or motive for the shooting.
