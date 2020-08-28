2 women injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section, authorities said.Philadelphia police say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of East Wister Street.A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving a car, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.A second victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand. According to authorities, she is in stable condition.No arrests have been made, and a motive has not been identified in this shooting.