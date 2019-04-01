Crime & Safety

Woman shot in stomach in Delco; police search for gunman

Police search for shooter in Upland: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 1, 2019

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a woman in Delaware County Sunday night.

It happened inside a house on the unit block of Hill Street in Upland just before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was shot in the stomach.

She is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect and the victim know each other and the victim identified the suspect to police.

Police said there is no threat to residents in the area.
