WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed as she was driving her car in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.
Morgan Dixon, 26, of Newark was hit by a bullet just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Claymont Street. Her car subsequently crashed into a house.
Dixon was rushed to Christiana Hospital where she later died. Detectives do not believe Dixon was the intended target.
Mike Brown said he had just seen the victim minutes before she was murdered in broad daylight.
"She was a little sister to me," he said. "We were just sitting here joking, laughing... then I got the call that she was in a car accident, and I didn't think anything of it. Then I got another call that said that she got shot and died."
Witnesses said it was like rapid fire, bullets flying into the air at the corner of 29th and Bowers streets. A 20-second pause, then more gunfire, eventually ending at 28th and Claymont streets.
Community activists are renewing their calls to stop the violence.
"Bullets have no eyes," said Pastor Margaret Guy of the Stop the Violence Prayer Chain. "It's frustrating because we go out and we pray in the different areas all the time. It's like people are getting numb. It's like an everyday occurrence now."
Her friends and family said Dixon had her own company, Barbie Extensions, and was becoming a successful businesswoman.
Now they are struggling to make sense of her death.
"She was a very beautiful young lady, strong lady. Very independent, a go-getter and entrepreneur," said Brown.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Investigators are looking for any witnesses who can help them in this investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Delaware CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at delawarecrimestoppers.org
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps