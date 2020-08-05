33-year-old woman shot on SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia; 4th suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on a SEPTA platform that left a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. at the Market-Frankford El station at 46th and Market in West Philadelphia.Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in the leg.Police say the woman was getting off a train when someone fired shots into a crowd hitting her.She was rushed to the hospital where she's listed in serious but stable condition.Three people are being questioned, but police believe a fourth suspect got away.Late Wednesday night, police confirmed to Action News that the fourth suspect was taken into custody.There is no immediate word on charges against those responsible at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.