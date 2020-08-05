33-year-old woman shot on SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia; gunman at large: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on a SEPTA platform that left a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Market-Frankford El station at 46th and Market in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in the leg. She was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Three people are being questioned, but police believe a fourth suspect may be the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Chopper 6 video: Storm damage at daycare, football field in Doylestown
Flooding in Manayunk affecting businesses and residents
NJ officials report uptick in number of young people with COVID-19
5 tornadoes confirmed including in Bucks, Montco: NWS
New COVID-19 relief bill: Stimulus talks slow as urgency grows
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny Today, But Lingering Flooding, Trees Blocking Roads
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
More TOP STORIES News