PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old woman was injured by gunfire inside her home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday at 7:22 a.m. at her residence on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.

Police told Action News that she was shot two times in her right arm.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered.