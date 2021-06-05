shooting

Woman shot while sitting in a car in Summerdale

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot while sitting in a car in Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot while sitting inside of her car.

This is happening in the city's Summerdale section on the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace.

Philadelphia police were called there just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say a suspect opened fire on the woman, then drove away from the scene.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to a nearby hospital according to police.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
summerdale (philadelphia)crimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Another officer released from hospital after Wilmington shooting
Father of twins, one who fatally shot the other, sentenced
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Police: Man who allegedly shot 3 Wilmington officers found dead
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a Philadelphia restaurant
Double shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in West Philly: Police
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
NJ bishops say Catholics must go back to church this weekend
Citizens Bank Park welcomes crowd at full-capacity
Father of twins, one who fatally shot the other, sentenced
Show More
Manayunk residents report raw sewage, water damage from construction
Philadelphia Black Restaurant Week kicks off with a bang
West Philadelphia block gets critical home repairs
Last splash for last class of graduating seniors at Hallahan
Mural of George Floyd in Philly defaced with hate group logos
More TOP STORIES News