Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A woman sitting on her front porch was shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of South 55th Street.
Police say someone fired a shot into the ground, and the bullet ricocheted, hitting the 51-year-old woman.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators had initially believed the woman was hit in a crossfire, but police no longer believe that to be the case.
