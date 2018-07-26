Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia

A woman sitting on her front porch was shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of South 55th Street.Police say someone fired a shot into the ground, and the bullet ricocheted, hitting the 51-year-old woman.She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Investigators had initially believed the woman was hit in a crossfire, but police no longer believe that to be the case.------