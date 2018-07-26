A woman sitting on her front porch was shot twice from the crossfire of a violent dispute in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of South 55th Street.The 51-year-old woman was struck in the neck and the thigh.She was taken to the hospital in stable condition."This woman was sitting on her step taking in the night air on a summer night in between the rain storms. As a result of this, she was shot twice," Captain Drew Techner said.Police say three men were involved in the dispute. All ran from the scene.No arrests have been made.------