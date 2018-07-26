Woman sitting on Southwest Philadelphia porch caught in crossfire

Woman sitting on porch shot twice in crossfire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman sitting on her front porch was shot twice from the crossfire of a violent dispute in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of South 55th Street.

The 51-year-old woman was struck in the neck and the thigh.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"This woman was sitting on her step taking in the night air on a summer night in between the rain storms. As a result of this, she was shot twice," Captain Drew Techner said.

Police say three men were involved in the dispute. All ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.
