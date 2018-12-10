Investigators believe a recent string of thefts in Thornbury Township, Chester County could be linked to similar crimes in other towns across the region.On Monday, police released surveillance images of a woman who is believed to be a suspect.Police say she was involved in thefts that happened in November at the All-Star Baseball Academy.Multiple suspects smashed car windows and stole purses that were left in plain sight.The woman was seen using some of the stolen credit cards and driving in a rental car with stolen license plates.You're asked to call police if you have any information.------