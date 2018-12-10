Woman sought for Chester County car break-ins caught on video

THORNBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Investigators believe a recent string of thefts in Thornbury Township, Chester County could be linked to similar crimes in other towns across the region.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of a woman who is believed to be a suspect.

Police say she was involved in thefts that happened in November at the All-Star Baseball Academy.

Multiple suspects smashed car windows and stole purses that were left in plain sight.

The woman was seen using some of the stolen credit cards and driving in a rental car with stolen license plates.

You're asked to call police if you have any information.

