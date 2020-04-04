Domestic dispute leads to Nicetown shooting, woman sought: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting in the city's Nicetown section.

Authorities were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street around 1:20 a.m.

Sources tell Action News there was domestic dispute and a woman pulled a gun and shot a man.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are still working to track down the shooter.
