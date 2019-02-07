Police are searching for the man who mugged a woman as she tended to her young nephew.It happened on Monday on the 1200 block of North Front Street in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.It's a scene the victim, Megan, admits she's replayed over in her head."I was holding the door for my friend to go in, and this guy just started running at me and took my wallet," Megan said.Megan, who does not wish to reveal her last name, let us retrace with her the very steps she took the moments before she was robbed in broad daylight while pushing her toddler nephews in a stroller near the 1200 block of North Front Street."The only thing running through my head is making sure my nephews are OK," she said."I felt his body running behind me, even in that moment I didn't think anything of it, and he grabbed my wallet and just instinctively jumped at him," Megan said.Police believe the suspect targeted Megan."We think that she was targeted, the fact that she was pushing a baby she appeared vulnerable to this person, and he followed her to an area, where he felt that he could commit the crime and get away with it," Captain Brown said.Megan, her 1 and 2-year-old nephews, and another friend were uninjured.The suspect, described as being in his twenties, ran south on Lee Street, making off with her cash, credit cards and ID."That's one of those, 'that will never happen to me' situations," Megan said.And now that it has, it's prompted her to be both more aware but unafraid.When asked how often she walks down that street Megan replied: "Daily. I've never not felt safe here. I think it was just bad luck - he was in the right spot, right time."If you recognize the suspect, whose image was captured on surveillance video, you are asked to contact police.-----