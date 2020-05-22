Woman, 71, stabbed 11 times in Rhawnhurst: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 71-year-old woman was critically injured during a stabbing in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.It happened inside the Roosevelt Manor Apartments on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 3 a.m. Friday.Police said the attacker stabbed the woman 11 times with a steak knife and also struck her with a blunt object.The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Police said this was the result of a fight with a family member.They said officers captured the suspected attacker nearby.