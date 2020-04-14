Woman stabbed at least 10 times in Downingtown; daughter arrested: DA

DOWNINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Downingtown, Pennsylvania woman is charged with stabbing her mother multiple times on Easter Sunday.Alexis Wilson, 30, was arrested at the home the two shared on the 200 block of Highland Avenue.Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found Wilson's mother suffering from at least 10 stab wounds. Police also allegedly found Wilson holding a large silver knife.The victim was rushed to Paoli Hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma."We thank the Downingtown Police Department for their swift response to this disturbing crime and we hope for the victim's speedy recovery," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.Wilson is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing the instrument of crime and related charges.