Woman stabbed in the chest inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment, hides in parked car outside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest inside a Southwest Philadelphia apartment Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 5100 block of Florence Avenue.

Police said the woman managed to run outside and hide inside a car parked on the street.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect.
