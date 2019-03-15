Woman stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia SEPTA station

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times inside a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was stabbed in the head, neck and back several times.

The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody in the area of 15th and Market.

The name of the woman who was stabbed has not been released.

