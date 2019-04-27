Woman stabbed numerous times in her West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person suspected of stabbing a woman in her West Philadelphia home.The victim was able to call police for help from the 6100 block of Walton Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.Police say the 25-year-old woman answered the door when an unidentified man stabbed her numerous times.The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition.The attack remains under investigation.