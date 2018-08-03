Woman stabbed, run over in Whitemarsh Twp. homicide; suspect considered armed & dangerous

Woman killed in Whitemarsh Township. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a woman was run over and stabbed to death in Montgomery County, Action News has learned.

Authorities are looking for a blue Chevy with gray molding.


It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at an office park on Campus Drive near Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township.

County detectives showed up to the scene around 4 a.m. as Whitemarsh police were conducting their investigation.

Police are focusing on the parking lot of the office park where a sign reads Vector Security. The company handles security systems for homes and business. It is not known, though, if the victim was connected to the business in any way.

At one point early in the investigation, it was believed police knew the identity of suspect. The Philadelphia Police Department began assisting with the investigation. However, information soon surfaced revealing that not to be the case. At this time, it appears, the suspect's identity remains a mystery to authorities.

There is no word if there is any surveillance video to help authorities in their search.

