Woman fatally stabbed in neck during violent struggle in Southwest Philadelphia

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after police said he killed his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck during a violent struggle inside her Southwest Philadelphia home Tuesday morning.

Police said the issue appears to be a domestic dispute gone terribly wrong inside the home at the intersection of South 60th and Upland streets.



Investigators said a 50-year-old man stabbed his 50-year-old ex-girlfriend in the neck during a fight in the kitchen.

Police said the victim's 27-year-old son witnessed the incident and when they arrived around 2:30 a.m., the son was fighting with the suspect inside the house.

Shaney Reid, who said she's the victim's best friend, said the son held the man down until police arrived.

"He had to watch his mom die in cold blood in her own home," Reid said. "These weak men out here who just can't take no. No is no. Go about your business. If they don't want you, they don't want you. You don't got to take their life."

Police said the suspect did not live in the home.

Reid said the victim recently broke up with the man after years of abuse.

She said friends called the cops a couple days ago after the suspect broke a front window.

Police are currently looking into past calls for help to the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiahomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
Bensalem student honored for saving classmate's life
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Show More
NJ moving forward on bill to ban flavored vaping products
3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter in Philly: Police
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
'Artful Flasher' has West Mount Airy residents on edge
More TOP STORIES News