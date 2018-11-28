Police in Bucks County are looking for the woman who stole an Autism Awareness donation jar from a pizza shop counter on the day after Thanksgiving.It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday at Longhitano's Pizza on the 700 block of Street Road in Upper Southampton.Video released by police shows the woman wearing sunglasses and a heavy black coat with a scarf covering her face.The suspect is seen glancing at the jar a couple of times and pacing a bit. Then she pulls out a plastic bag from her coat pocket. She walks up to the jar and quickly places it in the bag before walking out of the shop.Upper Southampton police believe the woman is between 30 and 40-years-old.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------