Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone

BRENDAN RAND
A woman struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin early Friday may have been using her cellphone at the time, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was found unconscious and had no identification when she was found by officials at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

There were no direct witnesses to the lightning strike, but the woman's injuries to her ear were consistent with her using her cellphone at the time, according to Sgt. Mark Malecki, of the sheriff's department.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to Northern Illinois Medical Center.

ABC affiliate WISN reported she was later moved to Loyola University Medical Center. Her condition there was unknown.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Shooting suspect in standoff at L.A. supermarket in custody
Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philly
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Pop-Ups Sunday
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
Firefighters battle Upper Darby building fire
Show More
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Teenager recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Police search for suspect who robbed Northeast Philadelphia convenience store
More News