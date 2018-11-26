Woman struck, killed by SEPTA bus near Frankford Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
Philadelphia police report a woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus near the Frankford Transportation Center Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of Pratt Street.

Police said a Route 5 bus was traveling westbound on Pratt Street and stuck a 65-year-old woman.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

