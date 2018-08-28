NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A woman has died after being hit by a subway train on the Broad Street Line near Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as police and fire remained on the scene.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Action News has learned the woman entered the track area for unknown reasons.
The Broad Street Line is bypassing Erie Station in both directions while police and fire crews remain on the scene.
