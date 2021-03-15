Woman struck, killed in North Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday evening in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The woman was hit while crossing the intersection, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver of the car stopped nearby.

So far, no charges have been fired.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashphiladelphia newspedestrian killedphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 homes damaged
Cheerleader's mom allegedly created deepfake videos to harass daughter's rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
76ers beat Spurs as fans return to Wells Fargo Center
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Crews battle multiple fires in Chester County
More TOP STORIES News