Woman struck on church steps during pursuit of robbery suspects in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman was seriously injured after she was struck on the steps of a Philadelphia church as police were pursuing robbery suspects on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. along North Broad and Allegheny Avenue.

Philadelphia police say they were pursuing multiple robbery suspects when the fleeing car hit another vehicle at Broad Street.

A woman was sitting on the steps of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church when she was struck by one of the vehicles.

Three suspects are now in custody at this time. An additional suspect is being sought by police.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for serious leg injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

