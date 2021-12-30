Coronavirus

Woman spends 5 hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID mid-flight

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Marisa Fotieo sent her a care package.
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago teacher quarantines in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID during flight

CHICAGO -- A woman spent five hours in an airplane bathroom after learning she tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, revealed in a Dec. 20 TikTok video that was flying from Newark International Airport to Iceland when her throat started to hurt.

She took a self-test and tested positive for coronavirus.

Fotieo spoke with an Icelandair flight attendant, and crew members decided that she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

But the teacher told ABC affiliate WZZM that the airline tried to make her as comfortable as possible.

"Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened. They put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom," she said.

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo sent her a care package with food and gifts for 10-day isolation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirus testingair travelcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Philly sends warning about some pop-up COVID-19 testing sites
Montco school aide dies from COVID-19 complications
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News