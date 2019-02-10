Woman under the influence crashes into police station

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (WPVI) --Police didn't have far to go to find the DUI suspect behind the wheel of a car.
Early Saturday morning, the woman with a baby in the car, plowed right into the Los Angeles Police Department station in San Pedro.
When an officer walked to the driver's side window, the woman accidentally shifted the car into reverse, dragging the officer a few feet before he could jump out of the way.
The woman faces DUI charges.
