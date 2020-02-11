Woman viciously attacked by trio of purse snatchers in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three female suspects who brutally attacked a woman in South Philadelphia and stole her purse.

After nearly four weeks of trying to solve the case, police are turning to the public for help.

"We are at a point now where information from the public would be the best course of action to further the investigation," said Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.
That's why the police department has released a video showing three purse snatchers attacking a woman in the 1600 block of South Broad Street.

It happened on January 16th at about 9 p.m.

The 40year old victim had just exited the Broad Street subway's Tasker-Morris station, completely unaware that she was being followed.

"She was followed by three other females," said Kinebrew. "They approached her. They immediately took hold of her purse."

The surveillance video shows the victim clutching her purse as the three suspects drag her. They hit and kick the woman before she finally lets go of the purse.

Police say the brutal attack took about one minute.

"A minute to be attacked is a long time," said Kinebrew.

The victim lost her purse but escaped with her life. Police say she has a few scratches and bruises.
Investigators say the three suspects are all young women, possibly in their mid-to-late teens or early 20s.

Hearing about the incident reminds subway commuter Avon Wilkerson about an uneasy experience she had on the train.

"Some young ladies got on (the subway)," she said. "Then they said 'I'm gonna take that hat off your head, old lady, as soon as you get off.'"

Other subway commuters are disheartened by the robbery, but they're not surprised.

"Everywhere you go you've got to watch your back out here," said Corey Streeter.

Philadelphia Police hope someone recognizes one of the suspects in the video or possibly heard someone talking about the incident.

They urged the public to submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.

"We didn't want this to happen to the victim here," said Kinebrew, "and we don't want this to happen again."
