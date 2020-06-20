protest

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in protest of Rayshard Brooks shooting

ATLANTA -- Investigators said Saturday they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a fire at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of an African American man.

Natalie White is a suspect in the arson and investigators are asking for help finding her, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a Twitter post.

The post included surveillance pictures of White, 29, in a store, but no additional identifying information.

Several people are suspected of trying to set fires in the restaurant before the blaze finally spread, fire officials said.

Officials say they have issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White in the burning of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.



Demonstrators threw bricks and rocks at firefighters as they tried to get to the restaurant, and they couldn't start fighting the blaze until it had destroyed the building, Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter has said.

Atlanta police officers were called to the Wendy's on June 12 over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. Officers found Rayshard Brooks asleep in the car.

The officers spoke to Brooks, who was Black, for more than 40 minutes, but things quickly turned violent when they tried to handcuff him, according to body camera video.

An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back. Garrett Rolfe was fired from the police department immediately after the shooting and is charged with felony murder. The 27-year-old Rolfe is white.

Protesters gathered the night after Brooks was killed, breaking the windows in the restaurant before the fire was set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaprotestu.s. & worldrace in americaarson
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Demonstrators topple Confederate statues amid Juneteenth celebrations
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
George Floyd's friend, former NBA star speaks at Philly Juneteenth rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Show More
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News