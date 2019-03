NORWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman seen on surveillance video is wanted for going on a burglary spree in a Delaware County neighborhood.Police said home security cameras in Norwood caught the female suspect walking in and out of houses with stolen goods.It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday along the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue.Police said the suspect was driving a silver BMW SUV at the time of the thefts.Anyone who recognizes the woman should contact Norwood Police Cpl. Kennedy at 610-461-2308 Ext. 727.