RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is wanted for a jewelry theft on the Main Line over the weekend.Radnor police have just released surveillance video asking for your help to catch the woman they said stole two pieces of jewelry from the Little House Shop in the Eagle Village Shops on the 500 block of Lancaster Avenue.It happened at 2:35 p.m. this past Saturday.Police said the thief drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.