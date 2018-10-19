A Texas woman caught on camera leaving a toddler on a stranger's doorstep will be charged with felony child abandonment.
A camera captured the moment the woman dragged the two year old to a door, knocked and then ran away.
The homeowner called the police and eventually they located the boy's father, who lived next door.
Police say the mother, who had custody of the child was supposed to bring the boy to his father's house Wednesday afternoon but ended up in the hospital.
The woman in the video is the mother's friend, who took him to the wrong home.
