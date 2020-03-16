Society

Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home window

STERLING, Massachusetts -- Despite all the growing coronavirus concerns, an elderly woman's family celebrated her 100th birthday in a special way and in the company of her family.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Millie Erickson almost celebrated her birthday without her family. Like many nursing homes and hospitals, Sterling Village had to tighten its visitation policy in order to protect its residents.

Since Millie's family could not be inside, they found a loophole and sang to her from outside her window.

"It's really nice they let us do this," her son Gary Erickson said. "She doesn't usually cry, but she did. She's just thrilled to see everybody and she's lived a good, long life."

Millie may not have been able to blow out her candles or open gifts but she said having her family outside her room was the only present she needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelderly womanbirthdayelderlycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News