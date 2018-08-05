Woman's body discovered inside Feltonville apartment

Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in the city's Feltonville section.

It happened Sunday on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Neighbors say for the last four or five days they smelled a foul odor coming from a basement apartment on the block.

They called their landlord because of the smell, and the landlord went into the apartment and made the discovery.

Police are investigating whether or not this is the body of 50-year-old Vianela Tavera from New York City.

Tavera was heading to Philadelphia and last heard from on July 28th.

On Monday, July 30th police in Fairfax, Virginia arrested 38-year-old Luis E. Negron-Martinez of Philadelphia after he was found with Tavera's car.

So far, police have not released details about the body's condition or the suspected manner of death. However, homicide detectives did respond to the scene.

