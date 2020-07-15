Woman's body found in plastic container in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a suspicious death in the city's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning.According to police, a woman's body was found in a large plastic container wrapped in plastic wrap in the 3000 block of Wharton Street at about 9:40 a.m.Chopper 6 flew over the scene where a large police presence could be seen near the intersection of S. 31st and Wharton streets.A source tells Action News it appears the body was dropped off there by two men. A critical question is: how did the woman die?Police say a man found the bin and, wondering what was inside, peeled back the wrap.The awful smell overcame him and a police investigation was launched.Witnesses Sabrina and Stardetta Taylor watched the discovery, and had seen the bin for a few days,"I seen the man over there. But I didn't see what he was doing. I heard something tearing, and then the cop drove up from the stop sign. I guess the man must've smelled the odor and stopped the cop," Sabrina Taylor said."I seen it yesterday. I kept looking at it. It looked real strange. I'm like, 'why's that container wrapped up like that?'" said Stardetta Taylor.Police know little about the victim. The body appears to be that of a black woman. A source says the body was not badly decomposed.The medical examiner is expected to do an autopsy on Thursday. Police will then likely know the cause of death, and whether this is a homicide investigation.Detectives went door-to-door around 31st and Wharton looking for surveillance video. Multiple cameras are mounted in the area. Detectives hope they'll provide clues as a neighborhood is on edge."Usually it's a murder, you know? For a body to be laying here like this is real scary," Ladeania Bennett said.Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-TIPS.