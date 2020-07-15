Woman's body found in plastic container in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a suspicious death in the city's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a woman's body was found in a large plastic container wrapped in plastic wrap in the 3000 block of Wharton Street at about 9:40 a.m.

Chopper 6 flew over there scene, where a large police presence could be seen near the intersection of S. 31st and Wharton streets.

Authorities said a man found the container and contacted the police.

A woman who lives in the area said she saw the container yesterday.

"I kept looking at it. It looked real strange...we thought it was the trash," she said.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimesuspicious deathphiladelphia policedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Residents say trash pick-up delays stinking up neighborhood
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
Show More
Adventure Aquarium reopens to members Wednesday
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Camden opens 2 public pools
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Oppressively Humid Starting Friday
More TOP STORIES News