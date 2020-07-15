Woman's body found in plastic container in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a suspicious death in the city's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning.According to police, a woman's body was found in a large plastic container wrapped in plastic wrap in the 3000 block of Wharton Street at about 9:40 a.m.Chopper 6 flew over there scene, where a large police presence could be seen near the intersection of S. 31st and Wharton streets.Authorities said a man found the container and contacted the police.A woman who lives in the area said she saw the container yesterday."I kept looking at it. It looked real strange...we thought it was the trash," she said.