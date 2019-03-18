Woman's body pulled from Lehigh Canal in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Lehigh Canal in Allentown on Sunday.

Police said they received a tip call right around 2 p.m. from someone who was walking the trail through Lehigh Canal Park.

Authorities showed up a short time later and pulled the woman's remains from the water.

Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Allentown Fire Department dive team.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have released no further details pending the autopsy results. At this point, the woman's identity remains unknown as does the cause of death.
