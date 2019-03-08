Woman's car stolen from the Parx Casino in Bensalem

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's car stolen from the Parx Casino in Bensalem. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 8, 2019.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman's day of fun at a casino turned into anything but when her car was stolen.

Bensalem police responded to the Parx Casino on Wednesday and are looking for the three men responsible.

Investigators say the suspects somehow got the victim's car keys and stole her black Toyota Corolla right from the parking lot.

If you recognize these three men, you're asked to call investigators.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipauto theftparx casino
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Philly to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency
Source: Bennett reunion with Patriots possible
AccuWeather: A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
SEPTA subway station stabbing suspect IDd
Show More
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
DA announces arrest in theft of 6 Philly properties
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
More TOP STORIES News