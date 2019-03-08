Woman's car stolen from the Parx Casino in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman's day of fun at a casino turned into anything but when her car was stolen.
Bensalem police responded to the Parx Casino on Wednesday and are looking for the three men responsible.
Investigators say the suspects somehow got the victim's car keys and stole her black Toyota Corolla right from the parking lot.
If you recognize these three men, you're asked to call investigators.
