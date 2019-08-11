Woman's death in Pennsauken, New Jersey called suspicious

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey are investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 3700 block of Burwood Avenue in Pennsauken.

Police were called after family members found the woman, who is in her 60s, inside her home.

Investigators say her body was bruised and battered.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
