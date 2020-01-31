Women and Heart Disease
6abc and the American Heart Association are teaming up with Jefferson Health and Independence Blue Cross to build awareness about a prevalent issue in women of all ages and ethnicities. The truth surrounding the danger of Heart Disease can no longer be ignored. Every year, 1 in 3 deaths in women are directly caused by heart disease and stroke. But, 80% of these deaths can be prevented. There is hope. Smart lifestyle choices and awareness of risk factors can help women to feel empowered to beat the statistics. Join the American Heart Association's efforts in the fight against heart disease, by learning more here.
Be relentless. We all have a reason to live heart healthy.
LAGOS VIP Shopping Event
February 1, 2020
All Day
1735 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
CPR Kiosk Launch
February 5, 2020
Perelman Center 3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
National Heart Month Launch Event
February 5, 2020
Center City Philadelphia
National Wear Red Day
February 7, 2020
All day, nation wide
Kendra Scott VIP Shopping Experience
February 27, 2020
Kendra Scott Suburban Square 8 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
RSVP to Diana.palacio@heart.org
Rock the Red Fashion Show
April 2, 2020 6pm
2020 Location: Vue on 50 Three Logan Square, 1717 Arch St 50th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Invitation only. 215.575.5202 or Diana.Palacio@heart.org
Go Red for Women Luncheon and VIP Reception
May 8, 2020 10:30
Crystal Tea Room- Wanamaker Building- 100 E Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Invitation only. 215.575.5202 or Diana.Palacio@heart.org
Related topics:
health & fitnesswomen and heart disease
health & fitnesswomen and heart disease
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More